Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio To Unite In Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate Film

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Sharon Tate film, it has been announced.
The project has been in the works for the best part of five years, and on Wednesday (28 February), Tarantino announced that it now has a title, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, and release date, Thursday 9 August 2019.
The murder of Sharon, her unborn child and four house guests, shook Hollywood in 1969. The film’s opening date holds historical significance as it marks 50 years since Charles Manson and his followers committed the LaBianca murders, one day after they killed Sharon, who was married to Roman Polanski.
It’s believed the film will focus on the murders but at present, the project is shrouded in secrecy.
Leo and Brad will be co-starring as Rick Dalton, a former TV star, and stuntman Cliff Booth, respectively.
“Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore,” Tarantino said in the announcement (via Variety). “But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.
“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” he continued. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore.
“And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”
Leo’s ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ co-star Margot Robbie was previously rumoured to be taking on the role of Sharon, but the casting is yet to be confirmed.
‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ will also mark the first time Tarantino has produced a film without The Weinstein Company’s involvement.
After a Hollywood bidding war at the tail end of last year, Sony won the rights to the movie.