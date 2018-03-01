Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio To Unite In Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate Film

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Sharon Tate film, it has been announced.

The project has been in the works for the best part of five years, and on Wednesday (28 February), Tarantino announced that it now has a title, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, and release date, Thursday 9 August 2019.

The murder of Sharon, her unborn child and four house guests, shook Hollywood in 1969. The film’s opening date holds historical significance as it marks 50 years since Charles Manson and his followers committed the LaBianca murders, one day after they killed Sharon, who was married to Roman Polanski.

It’s believed the film will focus on the murders but at present, the project is shrouded in secrecy.