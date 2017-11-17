A man who voiced an opinion on Question Time has prompted outrage and accusations of BBC bias from people who have a different opinion.

During the show’s weekly Brexit-related shouting match a gentlemen in the audience said he was “a little bit sick of Labour and the far-left just constantly criticising” the Government.

He added: “Can I just say, it’s really easy to sit by the wayside and criticise when you’re not actually at the table yourself.”

Labour supporters and those on the far-left were incensed.