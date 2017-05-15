Recovering Alcoholic Reveals The 'Ridiculous' Questions She's Tired Of Hearing

A recovering alcoholic has revealed the questions you should never ask her, or anyone for that matter, when you notice they aren’t drinking.

Writer Anne Donahue, from Toronto, Canada, said she’s been sober for four years now and during that time she’s been asked questions related to her drinking habits that have seriously rattled her cage.

“I stopped drinking because I am addicted to alcohol,” she said in her newsletter ‘That’s What She Said’, adding that she’s surprised she’s still alive today.