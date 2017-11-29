All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Quiz: Which Of These Foods Should You Keep In The Fridge?

    🤔

    29/11/2017 16:35 GMT

    New guidance on food labelling has been issued to tackle food waste.

    Food labels will be simplified to help consumers know when their food has expired and how is best to store it: little blue fridge logos will indicate which foods need to be refrigerated, while snowflake logos will advise people where foods can be frozen.

    We spoke to sustainability experts Wrap, who issued the guidance, and devised a quiz about where’s best to store food at home to keep it fresher for longer. 

