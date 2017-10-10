Race Audit Highlighting Inequality Dismissed As 'Vacuous Guff'

Theresa May’s racial disparity audit which details levels of inequality in the United Kingdom has been dismissed as “vacuous guff”.

A new government Ethnicity Facts and Figures website published on Tuesday highlighted how people of different races are treated in areas including health, education, employment and the criminal justice system.

But Labour said what really mattered was tackling inequalities not just listing them.

Dawn Butler, the Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, said the prime minister had “done nothing but exacerbate the problems” of inequality during her time in government.”

“Far from tacking the burning injustices, she has added fuel to the fire,” Butler told the Commons.

“What we need is a government that is not scared to act on the uncomfortable truths. Labour is that government in waiting. History has shown that positive change only happens under a Labour government.”