Rachel Johnson Joins Lib Dems In Extraordinary Rebuff To Brother Boris Over Brexit

Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel has joined the Liberal Democrats to oppose a hard Brexit, in an extraordinary rebuff to her brother.

According to reports by Channel 4 News and the Guardian, Rachel Johnson was even eyeing standing for election for the Lib Dems in the South West, where the party is hoping to regain seats from the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson, now Foreign Secretary, was famously split over whether to campaign to leave the EU, and wrote two columns justifying his position in either circumstance.