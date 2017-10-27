Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have both come forward to share their experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of film director James Toback.

Last week, a report in the LA Times revealed that 38 women claimed to have been sexually harassed by Toback, who has helmed films including ‘Two Girls And A Guy’ and 2017’s ‘The Private Life Of A Modern Woman’, as well as writing ‘Bugsy’.

Following this, the reporter responsible for the piece has claimed that as many as 310 women have since come forward, with Selma and Rachel both sharing their experiences with Vanity Fair.