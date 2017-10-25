Labour party chair Ian Lavery could face a fresh investigation into his conduct amid claims he failed to reveal a conflict of interest around owning prize-winning greyhounds.

It is alleged the Labour MP owned two racing greyhounds called Blue Artisan and Tudor Prince, but failed to declare them when he took over as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Greyhounds.

MPs must register their financial interests before speaking on an issue in Parliament or face breaching the House of Commons’ strict code of conduct.

Greg Stone, deputy chair of the North East Lib Dems, has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards calling for an inquiry.

The letter, seen by HuffPost UK, says: “The sums won by these greyhounds are significant. Blue Artisan won £6,000 in June 2010 in a single race (..) and a further £2,500 as runner up in the Ladbrokes Gold Cup two months later.”

The same dog is being advertised for stud today, the documents claim, while Tudor Prince had recorded victories worth around £4,000.

The documents go on: “It appears that Mr Lavery had never consulted the Registrar regarding this specific matter, so there is no clarity around the extent of Mr Lavery’s business involvement, his financial commitment to the industry or of any interests he might have which would affect his role with the APPG on greyhound racing.”