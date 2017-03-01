All Sections
    Models Back Casting Director's Claims Of Racism And 'Sadistic' Mistreatment At Paris Fashion Week

    'People have no regard for human decency or the feelings of these girls.'

    Leomie Anderson, Helena Christensen and Joan Smalls have shown their support for casting director James Scully who has made a public accusation about racism and mistreatment faced by models at Paris Fashion Week.

    Scully accused Balenciaga’s casting agency of “sadistic, cruel and dangerous” treatment of models and Lanvin of sending out a mandate stating “they do not want to be presented with women of colour”, in an Instagram post on Tuesday 28 February.

    A Lanvin spokesperson told WWD Scully’s “allegations are completely false and baseless.”

    However, Balenciaga revealed it had issued an apology to the models involved and had broken ties with its Paris Fashion Week casting agency.

    Catwalking via Getty Images
    The Balenciaga Spring Summer 2017 Paris Fashion Week show on 2 October 2016.

    Scully’s post explained he was “very disturbed” by what he had heard “from a number of girls” about the Balenciaga casting. 

    “They made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell [and] told them they would have to stay over three hours to be seen and not to leave,” he wrote.

    “In their usual fashion they shut the door, went to lunch and turned off the lights to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatised.

    “On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black, that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of colour. And another big house is trying to sneak 15-year-olds into Paris.

    “It’s inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid we’ll sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive, right?”

    So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace

    A post shared by james scully (@jamespscully) on

    Following Scully’s post Balenciaga released the following statement:

    “On Sunday 26 February Balenciaga took notice of issues with the model castings carried out on that day.

    “The house reacted immediately, making radical changes to the casting process, including discontinuing the relationship with the current casting agency.

    “Additionally, Balenciaga sent a written apology to the agencies of the models who were affected by this specific situation, asking them to share it with them.

    “Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models.”

    SEE ALSO

    Helena Christensen replied to Scully’s Instagram post writing: “Thank you for sharing! This is important.

    “People can be such scumbags, selfish, arrogant and pathetic. Keep sharing, girls and keep raising awareness.” 

    Joan Smalls also shared her support writing: “ Preach. Also you should be casting more just to bring more justice and equality to this industry.”

    And Leomie Anderson shared the tweet below as well as commenting on Scully’s Instagram post: “Means so much to have someone in the industry such as yourself speak up against the mistreatment of models.”

