A man has been arrested after racist abuse was hurled at a passenger sitting on a bus in Salford on Friday.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man following the “hate incident”, which was caught on camera and has been viewed more than one million times on social media.
The footage shows a white man shouting at a mixed race passenger sitting a couple of rows ahead of him on the top deck of a bus.
The aggressor brands the man a “dirty black c**t” and yells at him repeatedly to “get off the bus”.
The abuser claims his 77-year-old grandfather “fought in World War Two” - which ended 72 years ago.
He threatens to throw a can in the victim’s face if he does not get off the bus.
After he forces the man to get off the top deck, he yells: “Dirty n*****s on the bus... doing fuck all... getting everything.”
Later in the clip, after the man has moved to the bottom deck of the bus, he starts stamping his feet, shouting “bang, Islam” and “bang Daesh”.
Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after the video emerged online.
Police said in a statement: “A man has been arrested following a hate incident on a bus in Salford.
“Officers were made aware of a video of a hate incident circulating on social media that was taken on a bus in Pendleton on Friday 3 February 2017 at about 7pm.
“A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
“He will be interviewed later today.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101.