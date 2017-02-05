A man has been arrested after racist abuse was hurled at a passenger sitting on a bus in Salford on Friday.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man following the “hate incident”, which was caught on camera and has been viewed more than one million times on social media.

The footage shows a white man shouting at a mixed race passenger sitting a couple of rows ahead of him on the top deck of a bus.

The aggressor brands the man a “dirty black c**t” and yells at him repeatedly to “get off the bus”.

The abuser claims his 77-year-old grandfather “fought in World War Two” - which ended 72 years ago.