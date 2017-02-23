A “racist” man was escorted off a flight in front of a cheering crowd as one passenger yelled at him “this is not Trump’s America”.

The confrontation broke out on Flight 1118 from Chicago to Houston on Saturday when a Pakistani man and woman wearing traditional clothing were boarding the plane, according to KHOU.

A witness described how the man asked the couple if they had a bomb in their bag.

“The person ahead us turned around and asked where my boyfriend was from; my boyfriend said it’s none of your business,” she said, explaining that her boyfriend is of Indian descent.

“At that point he said all illegals and all foreigners and need to leave the country.”