If you’re a nervous flyer, space radiation probably isn’t your first concern as you step aboard a plane.

Scientists, however, are increasingly worried about the phenomenon. A single flight across the US can, after all, deliver more radiation than a dental X-ray.

Researchers have now discovered danger zones in the sky where radiation soars to twice the normal levels.

Cosmic rays and solar wind are responsible for most space radiation, but scientists say something else is at play in these “clouds”.

It’s suspected that geomagnetic storms are to blame.