Radio 1’s Matt Edmondson was left apologising on Sunday (28 May), when Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards swore live on air.

The station was broadcasting live from the Big Weekend event in Hull and it was during the group’s set that Perrie appeared to momentarily forget they were live on air.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Little Mix

“F**k that get down and dirty,” she shouted, prompting the interruption from DJ Matt.

“Apologies there. Sincere apologies for any bad language you might have heard,” he said, before swapping the band’s live set for Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’.

“That was not intended to go out on the radio.

We apologise if you’re offended by that. We’re doing to dip out of their set for a little while now.”

The Big Weekend saw a number of chart-topping acts perform for thousands of people, before headliners Kings Of Leon headlined on Sunday (28 May).

Stormzy and Rita Ora were among those who took to the stage at the two-day event, which was headlined by Katy Perry on Saturday (27 May).

Little Mix