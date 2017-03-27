Ticket details for this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend have been revealed, ahead of the festival in May.
Following the announcement earlier this month that Katy Perry would be headlining this year’s event in Hull, it’s now been confirmed that tickets will be made available from Monday 10 April, during the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.
At 9.10am that morning, 50,000 tickets will go on sale, with priority going to people who live either in Hull or its surrounding areas.
However, five per cent of the tickets will be allocated to people in the rest of the UK, meaning there’s still a slim chance you could get still to see some of the biggest names in pop.
As in previous years, tickets are expected to go extremely quickly, and while attendance is free, there is a service charge of £8.50, which covers “ticket handling, postage and other event administration costs”.
For more information on how you can get your hands on tickets, click here to see the BBC’s full explanation.
Joining Katy Perry on this year’s line-up include acts like Kings Of Leon, Stormzy and Little Mix.
The ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ singer revealed her excitement at closing the show earlier this month, when she said: “Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we’ve already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory.
“Radio 1’s Big Weekend is always a blast and I’m so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up.”
Past headliners at Radio 1’s Big Weekend have included Madonna, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Rihanna.