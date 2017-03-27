Ticket details for this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend have been revealed, ahead of the festival in May.

Following the announcement earlier this month that Katy Perry would be headlining this year’s event in Hull, it’s now been confirmed that tickets will be made available from Monday 10 April, during the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

At 9.10am that morning, 50,000 tickets will go on sale, with priority going to people who live either in Hull or its surrounding areas.