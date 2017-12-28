It’s not unusual for parents to threaten kids with Santa’s naughty list in the run up to Christmas, but this year two children actually did receive lumps of coal - and it did not have the desired effect.

Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake’s 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter opened their stockings to find coal and a note from Santa berating their bad behaviour.

Arthanayake had hoped this would motivate his kids to be better behaved - but the prank backfired.

“We try to come up with these policies that are supposed to effect change - I sound like a politician here - but what happens? Just like calling a general election. They just backfire on you badly,” he said on his Afternoon Edition show on 27 December.

“We completely Theresa May’d our Christmas.”