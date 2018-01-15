All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    15/01/2018 12:03 GMT

    RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled To Intercept Russian Planes Near UK's Airspace

    The operation is ongoing.

    Two RAF Typhoon jets have been scrambled to intercept Russian planes near the UK’s airspace, the Ministry of Defence has announced. 

    Reuters reported that the Typhoons were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland.

    “This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete,” the MoD spokesperson said. 

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here

    MORE:United KingdomRAF Lossiemouth

    Conversations