Two RAF Typhoon jets have been scrambled to intercept Russian planes near the UK’s airspace, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

Reuters reported that the Typhoons were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland.

“This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete,” the MoD spokesperson said.

