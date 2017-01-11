There’s a new guy style squad in town and its members bear a striking resemblance to fashion week FROWs of yesteryear.
Rafferty Law, 20, whose parents are Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Presley Gerber, 17, the son of models Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the 21-year-old son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani, are the centre of this emerging fashion pack.
After starring in D&G’s latest campaign, the trio made an appearance at the Hilfiger Edition Fall 2017 fashion presentation in Florence, Italy, on Tuesday 10 January.
They were joined there by tennis star Julian Ocleppo and model couple Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Brie - all, of course, dressed head-to-toe in Hilfiger designs.
Hilfiger explained to the Los Angeles Times that by surrounding the brand with influencers who have “very strong social media followings we’re keeping the brand youthful and innovative”.
“They’re all great-looking guys who will be wearing the clothes,” he said.