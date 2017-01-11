There’s a new guy style squad in town and its members bear a striking resemblance to fashion week FROWs of yesteryear.

Rafferty Law, 20, whose parents are Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Presley Gerber, 17, the son of models Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the 21-year-old son of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani, are the centre of this emerging fashion pack.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images (L-R) Rafferty Law, Presley Gerber, Julian Ocleppo, Tommy Hilfiger, Gabriel Kane Lewis and Lucky Blue Smith attend Hilfiger Edition Fall2017 Presentation on January 10, 2017

After starring in D&G’s latest campaign, the trio made an appearance at the Hilfiger Edition Fall 2017 fashion presentation in Florence, Italy, on Tuesday 10 January.

They were joined there by tennis star Julian Ocleppo and model couple Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Brie - all, of course, dressed head-to-toe in Hilfiger designs.

Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images Rafferty Law.

Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images Presley Gerber

Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis

Hilfiger explained to the Los Angeles Times that by surrounding the brand with influencers who have “very strong social media followings we’re keeping the brand youthful and innovative”.

“They’re all great-looking guys who will be wearing the clothes,” he said.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images (L-R) Presley Gerbe, Gabriel Kane Lewis, Tommy Hilfiger, Rafferty Law, Julian Ocleppo and Lucky Blue Smith.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images (L-R) Julian Ocleppo, Gabriel Kane Lewis, Daniel Grieder (Tommy Hilfiger CEO), Presley Gerber, Rafferty Law and Lucky Blue Smith.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images (L-R) Model Stormi Brie with boyfriend Lucky Blue Smith, Rafferty Law, Gabriel Kane Lewis and Presley Gerber

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images (L-R) Rafferty Law, Presley Gerber, Julian Ocleppo, Gabriel Kane Lewis and Lucky Blue Smith.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images Lucky Blue Smith attends Hilfiger Edition Fall2017 Presentation.

