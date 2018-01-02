Protests have been planned at 40 train stations across the UK after average rail ticket prices rose by 3.4% today - the biggest rise in five years.

Campaigners have warned that people “are being priced out of getting to work”, with many commuters seeing their season tickets rise by more than £100.

Meanwhile, average season tickets into London terminals have gone up by £146 this year, according to the Campaign for Better Transport (CBT).

The government uses the previous July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation to determine increases in regulated fares.

But new research has shown that Britons fork out up to five times as much of their salaries on rail fares than other Europeans.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald described the situation as an “absolute racket”, telling BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that the current rail franchise system has “completely and utterly failed”.

“People have got to the end of their tether, and understandably so,” said the Labour MP.