Commuters were set to suffer what was billed as the “biggest disruption” in decades today after workers from five rail operators took action, but the Transport Department has dismissed the claim saying the “majority of services” are running as normal.

Members of the RMT union on Southern, South Western Railway and Greater Anglia will down tools on Wednesday and Thursday, the Press Association reported, in the latest action in an on-going row over the role of train guards and driver-only trains.

A 24-hour walkout will also be held at Merseyrail and Arriva Rail North on Wednesday.

Billed as the “biggest disruption to passengers in decades” due to the number of operators affected, hundreds of services will be cancelled, replacement buses will be laid on and services that do run will be busier than normal.

The biggest disruption is threatened at South Western Railway, which only took over the franchise from South West Trains in August, with more than a third of services set to be hit.

Disgruntled passengers took to social media to share their journeys to work this morning with one commuter highlighting how “no trains have stopped as station so far”.