    04/04/2017 14:04 BST

    Rainbow Filters That Aren't Actually A Filter Are The New Instagram Craze Of 2017

    Chase the 🌈

    People are literally chasing rainbow light in the pursuit of pretty, perfect Instagram snaps. 

    Social media loves to give us a new trend to play with - from unicorn-inspired- everything to flower crown filters - and now, rainbow light filters are taking over Instagram. 

    The catch? The filter doesn’t actually exist on the app. Users are playing with technicolour to achieve a rainbow light reflected on their faces that’s oh, so pretty.

    Do you believe in rainbow zebras? 🌈

    A post shared by CASH 💸 (@casimere) on

    What sparks you today ? 💋 on @carlijnjacobs 🌈

    A post shared by Bisou Bouche (@bisoubouche) on

    Eternal sunshine @martathemartian

    A post shared by Max Thompson (@maxthompson) on

    Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, managed to capture this dreamy snap: 

     

    When your morning is magic 🌈 #ItalianDays #MagicBaby✨

    A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

    If trying to the find the right light is proving to be too difficult, the PicsArt app has a new filter called ‘Rainbow Dreams’ that can be easily applied to your snaps. 

    But we know what we’ll be doing the next time the sun’s out. 

