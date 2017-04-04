People are literally chasing rainbow light in the pursuit of pretty, perfect Instagram snaps.
Social media loves to give us a new trend to play with - from unicorn-inspired- everything to flower crown filters - and now, rainbow light filters are taking over Instagram.
The catch? The filter doesn’t actually exist on the app. Users are playing with technicolour to achieve a rainbow light reflected on their faces that’s oh, so pretty.
Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, managed to capture this dreamy snap:
If trying to the find the right light is proving to be too difficult, the PicsArt app has a new filter called ‘Rainbow Dreams’ that can be easily applied to your snaps.
But we know what we’ll be doing the next time the sun’s out.