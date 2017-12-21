All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Ralph & Russo: Gorgeous Wedding Dresses By The British Brand Behind Meghan Markle's Engagement Photo Dress

    Just saying.

    21/12/2017 15:38 GMT

    Ralph and Russo, the designers behind the dress Meghan Markle wore in her official engagement photo dress are known for creating stunning bridal gowns. 

    Creating just one gown for their SS16 couture show reportedly took 50 couturiers and over 6,000 combined hours to make.

    A couture bridal dress can take months to pull together, so timing is everything. 

    “We encourage clients to get in touch as soon as possible with bridal requests,” says Michael Russo, co-founder of the fashion giant. “In general (we) advise that six months be given for creation.”

    In an interview for Telegraph Fashion, Tamara Ralph added that the house works “very closely with every bride” to make sure they’re “completely happy and confident on their special day”.

    Handout via Getty Images
    Meghan Markle chose a Ralph & Russo gown for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry.

    Here are some of Ralph and Russo’s most swoon-worthy creations to date. 

    Sheer Luxury

    Peter White via Getty Images
    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

    Modern Muse

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Peter White via Getty Images
    Catwalking via Getty Images

    Drama Queen

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Peter White via Getty Images
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

    Goddess 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    AFP Contributor via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleweddingsWedding DressesMeghan MarkleFashion DesignersRoyal Weddingralph & russo

    Conversations