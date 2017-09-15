Ralph and Russo closed day one of London Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection that was not so far removed from their haute couture roots.
While far more wearable (read: daywear-friendly) than their usual house style, the collection as a whole still gave a courteous nod to luxury.
The pieces ranged in style, so we’d like to think of it as one fabulous lady’s extensive summer wardrobe - with plenty of party options.
Many of the tropes of the Autumn/Winter 2017 trends were seen carried over: from sheer, nearly-nakedness to silken fabrics and assymetric cuts.
It was a real people-pleaser of a show.
Beautifully made, elegant attire in flattering hues? Check. Gorgeous venue to set the tone? Did that.
Handsome men serving champagne while you wait? Why, thank you.
Overall the SS18 collection was definitely worthy of making our party season wish list.
There were some familiar faces on the catwalk; the stand-out being Maria Borges, who looked like a glamazonian goddess in a glimmering midnight blue gown with thigh splits.
The model line-up was diverse in ethnicity, although not so much in shape or disability.