Ralph and Russo closed day one of London Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection that was not so far removed from their haute couture roots.

While far more wearable (read: daywear-friendly) than their usual house style, the collection as a whole still gave a courteous nod to luxury.

The pieces ranged in style, so we’d like to think of it as one fabulous lady’s extensive summer wardrobe - with plenty of party options.

Many of the tropes of the Autumn/Winter 2017 trends were seen carried over: from sheer, nearly-nakedness to silken fabrics and assymetric cuts.