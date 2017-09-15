All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    15/09/2017 22:43 BST | Updated 15/09/2017 22:45 BST

    London Fashion Week 2017: Ralph And Russo End Day One With Showstopping Summer Dresses

    One fabulous woman's wardobe.

    Ralph and Russo closed day one of London Fashion Week with a ready-to-wear collection that was not so far removed from their haute couture roots.

    While far more wearable (read: daywear-friendly) than their usual house style, the collection as a whole still gave a courteous nod to luxury.

    The pieces ranged in style, so we’d like to think of it as one fabulous lady’s extensive summer wardrobe - with plenty of party options.

    Many of the tropes of the Autumn/Winter 2017 trends were seen carried over: from sheer, nearly-nakedness to silken fabrics and assymetric cuts. 

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    It was a real people-pleaser of a show.

    Beautifully made, elegant attire in flattering hues? Check. Gorgeous venue to set the tone? Did that.

    Handsome men serving champagne while you wait? Why, thank you.

    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images

    Overall the SS18 collection was definitely worthy of making our party season wish list. 

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    There were some familiar faces on the catwalk; the stand-out being Maria Borges, who looked like a glamazonian goddess in a glimmering midnight blue gown with thigh splits. 

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    The model line-up was diverse in ethnicity, although not so much in shape or disability. 

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:women's fashionFashion WeekLondon Fashion Weekmaria borgesralph & russo

    Conversations