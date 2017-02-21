If you struggle to speak concisely it could be an early warning symptom of dementia, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that displaying rambling speech - such as using superfluous words - was linked to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in participants.

MCI is the condition that can pre-date some forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers hope the finding could pave the way for new methods in detecting dementia, enabling patients to receive support sooner.