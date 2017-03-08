A boy’s selfless act of kindness for an elderly man caught in a hailstorm, has led to him being hailed a hero.

A man named Rick Rock was eating breakfast in a café in California, US, when he saw the boy grab his umbrella and run outside, to protect the man with a walking aid from the hail as he crossed the street.

Rock captured the moment on camera and shared it on Facebook on Sunday 5 March, with the aim of making some ‘good news’ go viral.

“Ken Ingersoll’s son Elvis, saw a customer coming in and ran out with an umbrella,” Rock explained.

“Good kids are still around they just don’t seem to be seen by the internet.”