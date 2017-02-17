Kindness Day UK: 14 Small Gestures That Will Make Someone's Day

Nowadays it’s so easy to get caught up in our own problems or glued to the news clutching our hair and shielding our eyes, which is why this year’s Kindness Day UK (13 November) is so important.

An opportunity to practise compassion and selflessness in your community, performing a random act of kindness and showing compassion has the power to lift someone’s spirits - so imagine what it can achieve on a national scale.

Random Acts Of Kindness are selfless demonstrations of kindness performed at random to anyone, anywhere. It can be carrying someone’s shopping or letting someone know you care.

Below are 14 small gestures you can perform to make someone’s day a little bit brighter.