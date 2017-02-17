Kindness Day UK: 14 Small Gestures That Will Make Someone's Day

Nowadays it’s so easy to get caught up in our own problems or glued to the news clutching our hair and shielding our eyes, which is why this year’s Kindness Day UK (13 November) is so important.
An opportunity to practise compassion and selflessness in your community, performing a random act of kindness and showing compassion has the power to lift someone’s spirits - so imagine what it can achieve on a national scale.
Random Acts Of Kindness are selfless demonstrations of kindness performed at random to anyone, anywhere. It can be carrying someone’s shopping or letting someone know you care.
Below are 14 small gestures you can perform to make someone’s day a little bit brighter.
1. Smile at a stranger.
Just don’t linger too long or you’ll look a bit creepy.
2. Hold a door open for someone.
Chivalry is not dead, and it knows no gender.
3. Pay for someone’s coffee.
It’ll really perk up their day. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)
4. Pay someone a compliment.
On something other than their appearance.
5. Say ‘thank you’.
Gratitude is a fine thing.
6. Call a loved one.
Haven’t spoken to your grandma for a while? Today’s your chance
7. Make a tea round at work.
You’ll be employee of the week in no time.
8. Donate to charity.
Loose change will do.
9. Give someone a hug.
Maybe not a stranger, though 😐
10. Buy yourself a present.
Because why not be kind to yourself?
11. Give someone flowers.
Bouquets aren’t limited to your SO, you know.
12. Practise self-love.
We mean self-compassion, not that kind of self-love.
13. Carry someone’s shopping.
Or something equally heavy and awkward.
14. Pay it forward.
If someone pays you a Random Act Of Kindness today, make sure you pass it on.