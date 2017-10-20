Drone footage from Raqqa on Thursday showed the extent of the devastation caused by weeks of fighting between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and so-called Islamic State militants.
Entire neighbourhoods are seen turned to rubble, with little sign of civilian life having survived the fighting.
On Tuesday, the Kurdish-led SDF said that military operations in Raqqa have ended and that their troops have taken full control of the city.
The US-led coalition cautioned that the clearing operations would continue, saying some 100 militants may still be hiding in the city.
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK POLITICS
Newsletter
Advertisement