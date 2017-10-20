POLITICS

Raqqa Drone Footage Shows Horrific Devastation In The Syrian City After Isis Fighting

Entire neighbourhoods are seen turned to rubble.

Max Thurlow

Drone footage from Raqqa on Thursday showed the extent of the devastation caused by weeks of fighting between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and so-called Islamic State militants.

Entire neighbourhoods are seen turned to rubble, with little sign of civilian life having survived the fighting.

On Tuesday, the Kurdish-led SDF said that military operations in Raqqa have ended and that their troops have taken full control of the city.

The US-led coalition cautioned that the clearing operations would continue, saying some 100 militants may still be hiding in the city.

