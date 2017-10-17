U.S.-backed militias in Syria declared victory over Islamic State in its capital Raqqa, raising flags over the last jihadist footholds after a four-month battle. While the US military said on Tuesday that it could only confirm that about 90 percent of the city had been retaken from militants, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the fighting was over and it was clearing the city’s stadium of mines and any remaining militants. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Raqqa had completely to the US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. A formal declaration of victory in Raqqa will soon be made, once the city has been cleared of mines and any possible Islamic State sleeper cells, said SDF spokesman Talal Selo.

Erik de Castro / Reuters Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces jubilate aboard an armoured fighting vehicle after Raqqa was liberated from the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria.

The fall of Raqqa, where Islamic State staged euphoric parades after its string of lightning victories in 2014, is a potent symbol of the jihadist movement’s collapsing fortunes. Islamic State has lost much of its territory in Syria and Iraq this year, including its most prized possession, Mosul. In Syria, it has been forced back into a strip of the Euphrates valley and surrounding desert. The SDF, backed by a US-led international alliance, has been fighting since June to take the city which Islamic State used to plan attacks abroad. A Reuters witness said militia fighters celebrated in the streets, chanting slogans from their vehicles. The fighters and commanders clasped their arms round each other, smiling, in a battle-scarred landscape of rubble and ruined buildings around the main square. The flags in the stadium and others waved in the city streets were of the SDF, its strongest militia the Kurdish YPG, and the YPG’s female counterpart, the YPJ.

Erik de Castro / Reuters Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters ride atop of military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa, Syria.

Fighters hauled down the black flag of Islamic State, the last still flying over the city, from the National Hospital near the stadium. “We do still know there are still IEDs and booby traps in and amongst the areas that ISIS once held, so the SDF will continue to clear deliberately through areas,” said Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition. In a sign that the four-month battle for Raqqa had been in its last stages, Dillon said there were no coalition air strikes there on Monday. TRAPPED BY FIGHTING Fatima Hussein, a 58-year-old woman, sitting on a pavement smoking a cigarette said she had emerged from her house after being trapped for months by the fighting. Islamic State had killed her son for helping civilians leave the city, she said. The fight for Raqqa has shattered much of the city. Houses, apartment blocks and public buildings were flattened by air strikes or holed by shellfire. On Tuesday the international charity Save the Children said many of the 270,000 people who fled the fighting would likely be stuck in aid camps for months or years. Children who fled were haunted by nightmares from the violence they witnessed, including Islamic State beheadings and coalition airstrikes, it said. The SDF has said that after the Raqqa battle ends, it would hand over control to a civil council set up by its political allies. It echoes the pattern in other territory the YPG and its allies have taken across northern Syria. Kurdish influence in the future of the mainly Arab city has been a sensitive issue for some activists from Raqqa and for Turkey. Ankara views the YPG militia as an extension of the PKK that has waged an insurgency on Turkish soil for three decades. The SDF took the National Hospital after fierce fighting overnight and early on Tuesday, said spokesman Mostafa Bali. “During these clashes, the National Hospital was liberated and cleared from the Daesh mercenaries, and 22 of these foreign mercenaries were killed there,” said Bali, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Erik de Castro / Reuters Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces evacuate a civilian from the stadium after Raqqa was liberated from the Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.