Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence, borough commander for Hackney, urged people to keep up-to-date with information from the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) amid concern over “speculation” about how the man died. Laurence said:

“In the early hours of Saturday officers attempted to stop a car on Kingsland Road, E8.

“A man, who was in the car, was pursued on foot before entering a shop where he was seen to be trying to swallow an object. He was then taken ill.

“He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where, sadly, he died later that morning. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an independent investigation to establish what happened and has viewed the officers’ body worn video.

“There is likely to be speculation over the next few days regarding what led to this man becoming ill, so I would encourage people to keep up-to-date with the IPCC’s statements, as and when they are released.

“All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions - officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.”