The officer who initially restrained a man whose death sparked violent street protests should be suspended from the Met pending further investigation, the police watchdog has said. Rashan Charles, 20, died on July 22 having earlier been apprehended by Metropolitan Police officers after running into a shop in Dalston, east London. The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) confirmed to the Press Association that it had “made representations” to Scotland Yard to suspend the officer, the Press Association reported.

PA Wire/PA Images Members from Hackey Stand Up To Racism protest outside Stoke Newington Police Station

The spokesman said: “It is not a formal recommendation as such, but a representation. It is now a matter for the police force. “The representation is based on where we are in the investigation – it’s based on a case by case basis.” IPCC investigators have formally notified the officer who initially restrained Charles that he is being investigated for gross misconduct. The IPCC previously said it had found that after Rashan was detained, attempts were made to remove an object from his mouth or throat. It was later revealed that a package removed from his throat contained a mixture of caffeine and paracetamol.

PA Wire/PA Images Rashan Charles had run into a shop in Dalston