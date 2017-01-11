Ray J has threatened to sue ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ producers after he claims they failed to allow him to get treated for toothache.
The US star has left the Channel 5 reality show, but now wants to be allowed back into the ‘CBB’ house.
Following his departure from the show on Tuesday, Big Brother tweeted: “Ray J has left the Celebrity Big Brother House”
The singer has since told The Mirror that he would consider legal action if he is not allowed back into the house.
“I’d never like to do that because I’m a producer as well and I like to be on the same page with everybody,” he explained. “But this is just not fair and if I have to take those precautions, I will.
“I don’t even care about my tooth, put me back in the house and let me work. This isn’t right. It’s wrong bro, it’s wrong. I’m going to drive myself to the dentist and get my tooth fixed and then pull back up to the house and try to get back in.”
The 35-year-old, who was reportedly paid £800K to appear on the show, says he wants to return to the Channel 5 series as he feels he “connected well with the British public”.
He told TMZ: “It got to the point where some of the housemates in the house felt like I was being ignored. We took petitions to say we’re not doing anymore tasks until Ray J’s tooth gets fixed.
“I’ve got a cracked tooth where I need a filling fixed. I’ve got a gum coming over my other tooth and I’m in a lot of pain. So after three and a half days with all this pain, they decided to take me out but I blacked out. I end up in the hospital.
“I’m ready to go back into the house and they won’t let me back in and I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well and connecting with the British public and it just sucks because I was having such a good time.”
According to The Mirror, Ray J has since offered to tell all about his experience on the show - if the price is right.
A source close to the star reportedly told Mirror Online that he’ll talk for $65,000 (£53,400).
They said: “You need to come to the table with an offer. I can put him down for a tell all interview. He’ll tell you about the inappropriateness of the producers. It’s very juicy, it’s very meaty.”
We have contacted Channel 5 for comment.