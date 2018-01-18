Royal Bank of Scotland was accused of “the largest theft anywhere, ever” because of its treatment of struggling small businesses.

Labour MP Clive Lewis made the dramatic claim during a debate in the Commons on how the bank’s global restructuring group (GRG) operated.

MPs heard GRG “was more like an abattoir” where firms were taken apart, as well as suggestions this was part of an “intended and co-ordinated strategy”.

It comes as a shocking internal memo used by CRG in the wake of the financial crash was published on Thursday. It urged managers to let customers with financial woes “hang themselves”.

Lewis said: “We do know that 90% of GRG administered businesses never made it back to mainstream banking. This is a very high proportion.

“The cost of this is immeasurable, but we believe it to be in the tens of billions.

“So let’s be clear here. This is the potential size of the injustice that has taken place in our country.

“If it is this big, it may be the largest theft anywhere, ever.