Music fans descended on Reading Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend, catching sets from an electric mix of stars, including everyone from California rockers Haim to Manchester favourite Liam Gallagher and DJ Andy C.

Muse were charged with closing the event on Sunday (27 August) evening, following on from Eminem (Saturday 26 August) and Kasabian (Friday 25 August).

As always there were also plenty of surprises too, with Queens Of The Stone Age making a triumphant return to the festival, while - after fuelling speculation on Instagram - Don Broco made their much-talked about appearance.

The most jaw-dropping moment came on the mainstage though, when Drake stunned the audience by popping up midway through Giggs’ set.

Check out all the best snaps from the festival below...

Reading Festival 2017