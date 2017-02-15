The 10-year-old boy killed during an “incident involving furniture” at a Topshop retailer in Reading has been named as Kaden Reddick.
The boy was found lying on the floor in the Oracle Shopping Centre suffering serious head injuries shortly after 4pm on Monday and later died in Royal Berkshire Hospital.
The incident reportedly involved a store display unit and The Sun reports that Topshop has now recalled the units from all 300 of its stores.
A Topshop worker told the newspaper that orders had gone out “company wide” to remove the till units, which are used as a queuing system and usually contains items like accessories and sweets.
Topshop is yet to comment on the claim. However, its board and staff are said to be deeply saddened” by the “horrific” accident which police are treating as unexplained but not suspicious.
A spokesman told the BBC: “All our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time.
“We are thoroughly investigating all the events surrounding this extremely sad situation.”
Friends and family of the Reading boy have paid tributes to him on social media and extended their sympathies to his parents.
Kaden’s father, Ian Reddick from East Kilbride changed his photo to one of him and his son, saying: “Love you my little man, it’s hurting so much xx”, the Scottish Sun reported.
One Facebook user said: “Love you guys, the worlds going to miss you wee man and the amazing things you would have achieved in it.”
Another wrote: “No words can describe or change what your going through just know we are all here for you , sending you all our love. You are all in our thoughts.”
Reading Borough Council confirmed it was investigating alongside police.