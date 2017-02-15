The 10-year-old boy killed during an “incident involving furniture” at a Topshop retailer in Reading has been named as Kaden Reddick.

The boy was found lying on the floor in the Oracle Shopping Centre suffering serious head injuries shortly after 4pm on Monday and later died in Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The incident reportedly involved a store display unit and The Sun reports that Topshop has now recalled the units from all 300 of its stores.

A Topshop worker told the newspaper that orders had gone out “company wide” to remove the till units, which are used as a queuing system and usually contains items like accessories and sweets.