The ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ cast could be about to get a lot smaller, as it’s been claimed that three of the stars are about to leave.

According to reports, Leanne Brown, Tanya Bardsley and Ampika Pickston are all “on the verge of quitting”, following a series of tense rows during filming.

While rows have always been part and parcel of ‘Real Housewives’, it seems the exchanges may have got a bit too much.

A source told The Sun: “Leanne, Ampika and Tanya were on the verge of quitting altogether this week.

However, a spokeswoman from ITV has denied the claims, telling the Huffington Post UK: “None of the housewives have resigned from the show.

“All are very much current members of the cast and are currently filming the fifth series, which is on air on ITVBe and still in production.”

The ITVBe reality show is now in its fifth series, and Leanne, Ampika and Tanya have all featured since the start.

In the most recent episodes, they were joined by Ester Dohnalova, a new addition to the main cast.

Ester’s explosive arrival made her a hit with viewers, and we could be seeing a lot more of her this summer, if rumours that she’s heading into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house are true .

'There's Something About Miriam' Back in 2003, 'There's Something About Miriam' hit the airwaves. A dating show with a difference, the titular Miriam dated six different men over a period of time before revealing to them all that she was transgender.



After filming ended, the six men who took part in the show filed a lawsuit against producers, accusing them of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, defamation, breach of contract and psychological and emotional damage.



It was also blasted by critics, with some accusing the Sky One show of reinforcing stereotypes about trans people, and exploiting an important issue.

'I Wanna Marry Harry' The premise of this completely ridiculous show was that a group of American women were flown to the UK, where they competed for the affections of a man they were led to believe was Prince Harry, but was actually a look-a-like.



Eventual winner Kimberly Birch later hit out at the show, claiming the girls all knew that 'Prince Harry' was an imposter, but were manipulated into thinking they were just being paranoid by producers, who urged doubters to speak to a fake therapist for reassurance.

'Playing It Straight' OTT and mildly offensive, 'Playing It Straight' saw one woman having to whittle down a group of 12 single men, with the unfortunate obstacle that six of them are hiding the fact that they're gay.



The E4 show was eventually won by former Mr Gay UK Ben Harris, who opted to split the prize money with the show's leading lady, Zoe.

'Being Bobby Brown' 'Being Bobby Brown' marked Whitney Houston's move from Grammy-winning voice of a generation to the side-kick in a Bravo reality show, the highlight of which was this infamous scene.

'Shattered' A reality show where contestants are truly pushed to their limits, the participants in 'Shattered' were required to stay awake for a full week in a bid to win £100,000.



What Channel 4 hadn't banked on, though, was quite how dull this would be for viewers.

'Dapper Laughs: On The Pull' More than one person at ITV2 gave this programme the thumbs up. In fact, a string of people thought this was a good idea. Something to think about.

'CelebAir' When you start running out of skills celebrities can learn as part of a TV show, you have to think outside the box, and that's exactly what the producers of 'CelebAir' did when they came up with a show that would see a host of C-listers training to become cabin crew members.

'Flockstars' No, but seriously. Who gave the green-light to a show where Fazer from N-Dubz, Tony Blackburn and Brendan Cole herd up a load of sheep?



Of course, the involvement of Leslie Joseph meant we still watched every episode...

'Lindsay' "Cut the bullshit"

"'K"



One of the finest exchanges in reality TV history.



What was so unbelievable about 'Lindsay' wasn't that the former wild child got her own reality show (forgive us, ﻿docuseries﻿), but just how uneventful it was.

'Cheaters' A show where people catch their philandering partners in the act... with an entire camera crew behind them, and Clark James Gable quizzing them about how they feel.



Running mascara and a few torn-out hair extensions later, and hey presto, you've got yourself a reality show.

'Totally Jodie Marsh' This MTV reality series saw Jodie Marsh choosing a spouse from a group of eligible bachelors, eventually plumping for the ex-boyfriend of her rival, Katie Price (funny, that).



In 2015, she admitted she was "ashamed" of the show, describing it as "the worst period of her life".

'Bridalplasty' People love bridal shows, and people love shows about plastic surgery. Put 'em together and what have you got..?

'Peter Andre's Bad Boyfriends Club' A reality show entirely dependent on the premise that Peter Andre is the perfect boyfriend.



Sure thing.

'Princess Nikki' E4's attempt to turn post-'Big Brother' Nikki Grahame into the UK's answer to Paris Hilton, with this British spin on 'The Simple Life'. It was actually comic genius, which sadly only ran for one series.