Real-Life Elf Causes More Mischief Than His Elf On The Shelf Toy In Hilarious Clips

One dad is making the Elf on the Shelf experience that bit more memorable by dressing his toddler up as an elf himself.

Alan Lawrence, from Utah who runs That Dad Blog, did this for the first time in 2015. However this year, Lawrence has mixed things up a bit with his now two-year-old son Rockwell a.k.a. Rock the Elf.

“We are documenting his adventures on my blog and this year we have made some hilarious videos of him getting into trouble as the elf,” the dad told HuffPost UK.