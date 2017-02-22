Wednesday evening saw another visit to ‘The Real Marigold Hotel’, where it’s clear already that all this year’s residents - Dennis Taylor, Amanda Barrie, Miriam Stoppard, Rustie Lee, Paul Nicholas, Sheila Ferguson, Lionel Blair and Bill Oddie - each have their individual hopes and fears about the prospect of old age.

Episode 2 provided its share of laugh-out-loud moments, as well as time for reflection and some sympathy...

1. The shock of realising that Amanda Barrie is celebrating her 81st birthday!!! marked by her generously donating all her body parts to her companions. She looks AMAZING! All credit to good bones and a cracking sense of humour.

2. When football coach Rufus told Lionel - ‘You don’t have a bad back, you have a big tummy’, it was clear that Lionel wouldn’t like that reference to his belly. What was heartwarming was Dennis stepping in quickly to protect Lionel, “It’s a long story.”

3. “Just a little jacket” - who needs a spare pair of underpants when you have a perfectly cut blazer like the one donned by Paul Nicholas for Amanda’s birthday night? And that was before his hat appeared for the ex-part party. Give that man a crime drama!