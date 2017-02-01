Mum Shares Graphic Photo Of Car Accident Injuries To Urge Parents To Use Rear-Facing Car Seats

“This was an adult - imagine this type of an injury or worse on a child.”

“It looks very bad doesn’t it. You can see clear trauma to the muscles and tissue of the breast as well as some minor lacerations to the neck from the seat belt burning into you on impact.

“This is what a seat belt injury looks like on an adult - who was correctly secured in the car and had a frontal collision,” she wrote in the caption.

Therese, a mum-of-three who blogs under the name ‘ ERF Mummy ’ (Extended Rear-Facing), posted the photo below on Facebook on 28 January.

A mum has shared an image of the damage caused by a seatbelt during a car accident, in a bid to encourage parents to use rear-facing car seats for their children.

Therese found the photo while researching seat belt injuries for a blog post on extended use of rear-facing car seats

She caveated her post to explain that she certainly isn’t advising against the use of seatbelts.

“The focus is to try and prevent parents/carers/childminders to put children into an adult seat belt before they are old enough,” she explained.

“Far too many jump to a HBB [high-back booster seat] the moment the child hits the minimum weight limit for example.

“It is true that some times we do not have a choice - and a high back booster is the only next option. Perhaps your child has reached the weight limit of their current car seat - or any car seat that has a harness. Then yes you should use a HBB as you should never ever use the harness above the approved weight limit.



“But when you have the option to rear-face your child - take it. And do it for as long as possible.

“Turning forward-facing is not a milestone to look forward to. The differences in safety between forward facing and rear facing - are too great. Don’t be in a hurry.”

According to the UK government website, your child has to be rear-facing until they are 15-months-old. After this age you can place your child in a forward-facing seat after this time, but you are permitted to keep using rear-facing if you prefer to do so.

It is important to remember: never fit a rear-facing car seat on the front seat where there is an active airbag.