These 7 Things Make You More Likely To Cheat, According To Science

No one in a relationship likes to think about their partner cheating, but sometimes you can’t help but wonder who else they’ve got rattling around. Now, as we are all adults, who operate of our own free will, we’re not saying that anyone can be made to cheat. But science certainly seems to think there are some factors that make your other half more likely to jump into bed with someone else. Here are 7 things you might want to keep an eye open for. Just saying. 1. Having a well paid job.

Didn’t get that promotion you wanted? Well you can thank your lucky stars. As a new study has revealed that the monthly scraping together of the pennies from down the back of the sofa to pay your council tax is actually making you less likely to cheat than those with bigger salaries. Probably because we’re too busy spending our spare time applying for that second job at McDonalds. 2. Faking an orgasm.

As if we didn’t have enough to obsess over in the bedroom - like whether or not we’ve actually given them an orgasm, or they’re just faking it so they can get back to watching Eastenders - now researchers have revealed that female fakers are more likely to cheat too. The team speculated that the orgasm may have evolved in order to keep women from straying, and so if they’re not getting it at home, they’re more likely to do the dirty elsewhere. Ouch. 3. Having cheated before.

It might be a cliché, but the saying ‘once a cheater, always a cheater’ does seem to have evidence to back it up, as researchers revealed that every time we stray we feel less guilty about what we’ve done to our partner and this increases the likelihood of doing it again. Maybe one to bear in mind if you’re considering whether to take back an unfaithful spouse... 4. Having a beard.

Sorry hipsters, it might be time to find a new look. Your grandma always did say you never could trust someone with a beard, and it seems she might have been right. A study from 2015 showed that there is direct correlation between men having facial hair and cheating, fighting and stealing. Blimey, what a catch. 5. Being a woman.

If you were thinking that the beard thing was starting to limit your Tinder options ladies, then spare a thought for our straight male peers who are apparently fighting a loosing battle in the fidelity stakes. According to a 2016 paper, heterosexual women are genetically evolved to cheat so that they can test out alternatives and ultimately end up in the best possible relationship for themselves. Meow. 6. Having bigger testicles.

Oh not today patriarchy. As if we don’t have enough to contend with, it seems that men with larger testicles (yes you read that correctly) are more likely to be playing away than their less well-endowed friends, according to scientists. And this doesn’t just apply to humans, the same trend was seen in our primate cousins. We’re all doomed. 7. Getting your coffee from Costa.