As this Judge Judy Gif clearly illustrates, time is SERIOUSLY ticking towards the deadline to register to vote in the General Election. Yup, you have until midnight tonight (Monday 22 May) to register to vote folks. Here’s how.

Today is your last chance to #RegisterToVote if you want to vote in the U.K. General Election. pic.twitter.com/UVOGWxXzI2 — Voting Counts (@VotingCountsUK) May 22, 2017

Don’t panic like Pikachu. But here are 11 reasons you really should register to vote.

1) Suffragettes died so women could vote Women have only had equal voting rights to men since 1928, (that’s just 89 years) when an act was finally passed so females over 21 could vote (it was 30 in 1918). This followed years of fighting for equal rights by the suffragettes, including Emily Davison, who walked out in front of the King’s Horse at the Epsom Derby on 4 June 1913. She died four days later on 8 June, which means the General Election this year falls exactly on the 104th anniversary of her death.

June 8 - election day & anniversary of Suffragette Emily Davison's death who was trampled by a horse while protesting for her right to vote pic.twitter.com/mzgGy09Wzy — Liz Carr (@thelizcarr) May 21, 2017

Many are urging people not to forget what Davison did, and exercise their right to vote - starting by registering.

Young people! #RegisterToVote by MIDNIGHT tonight! Emily Davison didn't throw herself under a horse for nothing 🐎💻 — Rowan Middle†on (@RowMids) May 22, 2017

2) It only takes a few minutes Some are saying it just takes two minutes, others three. But either way, that’s really not much of the day, is it? What else might you do with that time?

#RegisterToVote



It takes a few minutes to do it... but you're running out of minutes to do it.



SO DO IT NOW!#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/OL9ccNxP60 — PommyT87 (@PommyT87) May 22, 2017

3) You don’t need a fixed address Don’t be voiceless.

You DON'T need a fixed address to vote in #GE2017, but today is your last chance to register. #HomelessNotVoiceless https://t.co/ptb8m2AAwk pic.twitter.com/A0pXXkllIS — Crisis (@crisis_uk) May 22, 2017

4) You might not like the outcome chosen by others if you don’t vote As this great video points out: “Don’t wake up and regret not doing it on June 8th because other people will vote and you might not like what they choose.”

LISTEN! You only have 1 day left to register to vote, watch this video, share this video and REGISTER NOW! #RizeUpUK #TURNUP #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/e6yDpxiWar — #RizeUpUK (@rizeupuk) May 21, 2017

5) People not voting last time outweighed votes for the winning party So don’t all go telling us your vote can’t make a difference.

PLEASE use these precious last hours to #RegisterToVote. It takes 2 minutes. You have a voice, use it! #ForTheMany https://t.co/BDNYI6EO0x… pic.twitter.com/Bnmy2FDVYq — SouthWest4Labour (@SWforLabour) May 21, 2017

6) Your vote could make a difference Imagine if everyone said: “Well, my vote won’t make a difference.”

TODAY is your LAST chance to register to vote.



It takes 2 mins.⬇️⬇️

Do it now!💥🌈https://t.co/OPjXrvnE2o#WorldGothDay #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/sCV1BIV5ln — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) May 22, 2017

7) Your opinion counts We are lucky enough to live in a democracy and your vote will be counted.

Today is the last day you can register to vote. REGISTER. Your vote does count and you do matter 👍🏽🙏🏼🙌🏼 — Claira Hermet (@ClairaHermet) May 22, 2017

Register to vote, assholes! A good thing of democracy is that our stupid opinion counts! #RegisterToVote — Spanish Squanch (@meme_machineee) May 22, 2017

8) Yes, you too young people It might be your first election, you might think your vote doesn’t count. But young people listen up, your vote can and will count.

9) You might lose friends if you don’t Especially if you have friends like this doctor.

made you this flow to help decision-making on #RegisterToVote BEFORE MIDNIGHT 😐. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/datLP7cUpK — Dr Ben White (@drbenwhite) May 22, 2017

If you don't #RegisterToVote, don't talk to me for 5 years. 😒 — Dr Ben White (@drbenwhite) May 21, 2017

10) If you don’t register to vote, you will miss out on #dogsatpollingstations In case you don’t know, dogs at polling stations is the nation’s favourite Twitter trend on any polling day. It’s all about spotting cute canines at polling stations and sharing pics on social media. If suffragettes and democracy don’t float your boat, surely dogs do? Check out thet recent edition of #dogsatpollingstations here.

Last day to register to vote last day to register to vote last day to register to vote. Voting is cool and sexy! Just look at this guy: pic.twitter.com/gUlIYL9IJi — summercampband (@summercampband) May 22, 2017

11) This student Jack Slater, University of Leeds student and a passionate Labour activist, has put a lot of effort into encouraging you, especially young people to vote. Our favourite bit is when he points out someone who doesn’t vote this time round will be five years older (and hopefully wiser) before they have a chance to exercise that right again. How old will you be be in five years time? Don’t wait that long!

There are 24 hours left to register to vote. It's so important to register and if you're not convinced then read this thread... #GE2017 — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

This General Election offers us the opportunity to change the political status quo in Britain to a country that works for everyone. — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

Registering takes a couple of minutes and all you need is your national insurance number (look at a payslip or something from HMRC). — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

From working rights, to our welfare state, our country is what it is today because people went out and voted for it. Be part of the vote. — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

In 2010 non-voters outnumbered the number of people who voted for every single party. These people could have changed everything. — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

In 2015 three MPs were elected with majorities of less than 100 votes. 30 MPs were elected with majorities of less than 1000 votes. — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

On Friday June 9th don't let yourself wake up to a result that you're disappointed with and know you did nothing to to try stop it. — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

If you're 18 now then you'll be 23 before you can have another say. That's five years of living with someone else's decision. — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) May 21, 2017

And make sure you don’t feel like this because you haven’t registered to vote by midnight.