6 Reasons Why Letting Your Children Get Dirty Is a Great Idea

Most parents will remember childhood summers spent outside (come rain or shine), but children today are likely spend their school holidays on YouTube rather than making mud pies.

But by not getting dirty, children may be missing out on more than just making memories.

Here are six reasons why it’s a great idea to let your children get covered in mud every now and again.

1. It strengthens their immune system.

A report by microbial scientist Jack Gilbert found that exposure to the germs found in dirt is actually beneficial to your children’s long-term health.

Gilbert said: “That dirty dummy that fell on the floor - if you stick it in your mouth and lick it, and then pop it back in [their mouth]... it’s actually going to stimulate their immune system. Then their immune system’s going to become stronger because of it.”

2. It is maintaining their general health.

Not only is it building their immune system, but dirt is good for your child’s overall health. Professor Brett Finlay, at the University of British Columbia, wrote in a HuffPost UK blog that by protecting our children from dirt, we are depriving them of a variety of microbes, which may be causing more problems for them.

Finlay wrote: “Recent research shows there is a direct link between lacking diverse microbes in a child’s gut to potential chronic conditions like asthma, allergies, obesity, diabetes and even healthy brain development.”