16 Reasons Why You Should Definitely Stay Single

We’re told our happily ever after lies in the arms of another human being, but what if living our best life is actually all about being single?

Although Angelina Jolie might not be enjoying flying solo after her split from Brad Pitt, scientists have told single folk that we’re likely to have more friends, be in better shape, and experience more growth than those in relationships.

Plus we all know a sharing bag of Maltesers is really only made for one person.

So here are 16 reasons to stay single and ready to mingle.

1. You can set the thermostat at your temperature of choice.