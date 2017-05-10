‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses are reportedly eyeing Rebekah Vardy to join the line-up for the new series.
While it’s still a few months away, producers are said to be hoping they can snag the footballer’s wife, married to Leicester star Jamie Vardy, for this year’s series, having previously held talks with her in 2016.
An insider told The Sun: “Bosses were really keen on Becky last year and had some very productive discussions. They are planning to have another chat with her this year.
“She’s glamorous but she’s fiery too. She could bring lots to the table and she seemed keen before.
“Having had a healthy baby back in January, she’d be available when the show returns later this year.”
Back in February, it was suggested that former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas could be following in his brother Adam’s footsteps and signing up for ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
However, this now seems less likely, as he’s appearing on the upcoming series of ‘The Island With Bear Grylls’, alongside Lucy Mecklenburgh and ‘Breaking Bad’ actor RJ Mitte.
If Rebekah does find herself on the new ‘I’m A Celebrity’ line-up, she could be among the last stars to take up residence in the current jungle.
While the show would still be staying Down Under, ITV’s contract with Springbrook National Park in New South Wales ends in two years time, and reports are claiming that the government in Australia is pushing for filming to be moved from its current jungle base in Queensland to South Australia.