Rebekah Vardy has shared photos of her body during and post-pregnancy to remind other mothers “perfection does not exist”.

The 34-year-old, who gave birth to her second child with her husband Jamie Vardy on 8 January 2017, also reflected on the challenges of parenthood.

“Our bodies go through so many changes growing a baby, it’s not easy, it’s tough on women,” Vardy wrote in the Instagram caption.

“The trauma of childbirth, the sleep deprivation that follows, the ups and down. We never fully recover.”