Rebekah Vardy has shared photos of her body during and post-pregnancy to remind other mothers “perfection does not exist”.
The 34-year-old, who gave birth to her second child with her husband Jamie Vardy on 8 January 2017, also reflected on the challenges of parenthood.
“Our bodies go through so many changes growing a baby, it’s not easy, it’s tough on women,” Vardy wrote in the Instagram caption.
“The trauma of childbirth, the sleep deprivation that follows, the ups and down. We never fully recover.”
Vardy continued: “Learn to love the wrinkly skin, the stretch marks, the deflated once perky boobs.
“Perfection doesn’t exist... it’s just an illusion. Imperfection is beautiful.”
The mum, who has anewborn son and 22-month-old daughter Sofia with Vardy, as well as an 11-year-old daughter, Megan, and a six-year-old son, Taylor, from previous relationships, won praise from her followers for sharing the snaps.
“You look bloody amazing for only having bubs two weeks ago,” one person wrote. “Thank you for sharing this and reminding me I don’t need to bounce back.”
Another commented: “Such a beautiful message that’s true but many people don’t see it.”
One mother wrote on the photo: “Love his Becky, I have two little boys and my body has never recovered. Good for you on posting this... too many celebs with the bullshit.”
In July 2016, the Vardys announced they were expected their second child together. Rebekah had revealed earlier in 2016 that she was keen to add to her family.
“I’d like another boy,” she told The Sun. “I’m not sure how Jamie will feel. But as long as we’re happy, and the kids are happy, that’s our goal.”
Shortly after giving birth in January, Vardy shared a photo of a jar of placenta capsules on Instagram alongside a photo of her dried out placenta.
“Let’s do this then,” she wrote.