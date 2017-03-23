All Sections
    • Rebekah Vardy Opens Up About Postnatal Depression And Trolls Wishing Her Son Stillborn On 'Loose Women'

    'It was horrific.'

    23/03/2017 10:42 GMT | Updated 23/03/2017 10:42 GMT

    Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the “horrific trolls” who wished her son stillborn, as well as revealing she suffered from postnatal depression.

    The 34-year-old appeared on ‘Loose Women’ discussing motherhood and spoke about being on the receiving end of Twitter abuse.

    Vardy, who gave birth to her second child with Jamie Vardy in January 2017, said she refuses to let the trolls win.

    “It was horrific,” she said on ‘Loose Women’ on 22 March. “It was wishing stillbirth on him [Finley], really disgusting stuff.

    “I don’t think I’d ever stop reading it. The minute you take yourself away from that is the minute the trolls win.” 

    ITV/LooseWomen

    Vardy said she has security, because to brush off trolls like it’s nothing “would be stupid”.

    “They can be quite intrusive sometimes but we do it to protect ourselves and our kids,” she added.

    The mum, who also has an 11-year-old daughter, Megan, and a six-year-old son, Taylor, from two previous relationships, also opened up about experiencing postnatal depression after giving birth to her first child with Jamie Vardy.

    “I think people in general after you’ve had kids think you’re a superwoman, carry on, you’re fantastic with the kids and there are never any issues,” she said.

    “It’s a really taboo subject, postnatal depression. It was hard sometimes, I didn’t even want to get out of bed. 

    “It was very much real.”

    ‘Loose Women’ airs on ITV on weekdays from 12.30pm.

    If you need advice about postnatal depression, visit Mind

