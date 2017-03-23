Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the “horrific trolls” who wished her son stillborn, as well as revealing she suffered from postnatal depression.

The 34-year-old appeared on ‘Loose Women’ discussing motherhood and spoke about being on the receiving end of Twitter abuse.

Vardy, who gave birth to her second child with Jamie Vardy in January 2017, said she refuses to let the trolls win.

“It was horrific,” she said on ‘Loose Women’ on 22 March. “It was wishing stillbirth on him [Finley], really disgusting stuff.

“I don’t think I’d ever stop reading it. The minute you take yourself away from that is the minute the trolls win.”