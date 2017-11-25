'End Violence Against Women': Reclaim The Night March Shuts Down Streets

Hundreds of women shut down streets in central London on Saturday evening as part of a Reclaim The Night march against male violence and for justice for rape survivors.

The event, which organisers said attracted up to a thousand people, was aiming “to say to women - we are with you”.

On the 40th anniversary year of the order for women in Yorkshire to stay at home to be safe during the Ripper murders, Saturday’s march also came at a time of increased awareness of sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.