'End Violence Against Women': Reclaim The Night March Shuts Down Streets

Hundreds of women shut down streets in central London on Saturday evening as part of a Reclaim The Night march against male violence and for justice for rape survivors.
The event, which organisers said attracted up to a thousand people, was aiming “to say to women - we are with you”.
On the 40th anniversary year of the order for women in Yorkshire to stay at home to be safe during the Ripper murders, Saturday’s march also came at a time of increased awareness of sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Placards held by attendees included apparent references to the topic, including one which read: “My personal space is by invitation only.”
A steel drum band played alongside those marching, providing a deafening roar and provoking many passersby to stop in their tracks to watch on.
The annual march is organised by the London Feminist Network. Speakers at a later rally included Labour MP Stella Creasy and Nimco Ali of the Women’s Equality Party.
Writing on HuffPost UK, organiser Erin Mansell said: “I cannot describe to you the feeling of marching alongside a thousand women at night, taking over the streets of central London.
“The noise, the defiance, the joy and the noise! Yes, there are divisions between us as women; areas of disagreement and power imbalances between us that we need to keep talking and listening about.
“Tonight we reach for solidarity with each other across those divisions, without denying them. And we say to every woman – we are with you. Shout it with me, ‘Women, united, will never be defeated’.”
Reclaim the Night marches will be held across the country, for information including a list of timings, sister marches and speakers, click here.