This Year, Reclaim The Night Is More Significant Than Ever

Please don’t ask me, “what about male victims”, Okay? Let’s get it out the way now, yes men are victims of rape and domestic abuse and absolutely need to be treated with dignity and respect and have access to specialist services and an effective criminal justice system.

But we are looking at repeated incidences of domestic abuse, we are taking into account coercive control and not just physical violence – itself a mechanism of control – and we understand the women whose violence towards men is in retaliation sometimes after years of abuse. This is gender-based violence.

And the thing is, that every time you ask that, “what about male victims?” it has the same effect as “are you sure it was rape?” or “what’s your sexual history?” or “but where do we draw the line?” It serves to question and undermine the huge courage it takes for any woman to speak up about her experiences of male violence and name it as part of a bigger problem: Me too.

Because what you do is individualise each woman’s experience and label the perpetrators as monsters and aberrations; outliers of our society’s expectations of men. And when you do that not only do you separate women from any sense of solidarity with other women, pointing the finger at her because she was unable to judge the situation correctly or make herself safe or she gave the wrong signals. Not only do you do that to women, but you also give up on men and boys.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying perpetrators shouldn’t face retribution and let’s face it; our criminal justice system is woefully inadequate for the brave minority of women who turn to it. But if we keep trying to brush sexual harassment and violence under the carpet by labelling individual men as the problem, we pretend that our expectations of men and boys are very different to the reality.