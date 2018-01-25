New Figures Reveal Huge Rise In Gun, Knife And Sex Crimes

The number of recorded crimes has shot up by 14%, with huge increases in knife gun and sex crime, according to new official figures.

The number of incidents reported to police in England and Wales rose across almost all types of offence in the year ending September 2017.

Knife and gun crime is up by 21% and 20% respectively, robbery is up by 29% year-on-year and the number of incidents of possession of a weapon rose by 26%.

Stalking and harassment is up by 36% and rape by 29%. The number of drug offences has fallen, as well as incidents of fraud, but public order offences increased by 44%.

The number of murders dropped slightly, by 1%, but Office for National Statistics experts said recent trends had been affected by the recording of incidents where there were multiple victims, including terror attacks in London and Manchester and the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

If those cases are excluded, the latest figures show that there were 57 more homicides than the previous year, a 10% rise up to a total of 650.

On knife and gun crime, the ONS said while it was possible that improved recording and more proactive policing has contributed to a rise in the number of recorded incidents, “it is our judgement that there have also been genuine increases”.