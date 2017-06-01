A billboard for a new ‘Snow White’ parody movie starring Chloe Grace Moretz has been slammed for fat-shaming.

The movie poster for ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs’ features a picture of a slim Snow White character, stood next to a shorter and physically bigger Snow White.

In large red letters it reads: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?”

Model Tess Holliday hit out at the billboard, which was on display at Cannes Film Festival, tweeting: “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell your kids being fat = ugly?”

The company behind the movie, Locus Corporation, has since apologised for the advertisement, saying the campaign will be terminated.

Meanwhile the film’s star, Moretz, has said she is “appalled and angry”. She added that the poster wasn’t approved by her or her team.