    18/10/2017 11:50 BST | Updated 18/10/2017 12:01 BST

    Red Sun Could Return Today Thanks To Wildfires Smoke Combined With Saharan Dust

    A fiery return...

    The eerie ‘red sun’ that perplexed and alarmed so many of us could be back for an encore on Wednesday.

    The phenomenon, caused earlier this week by Hurricane Ophelia dragging tropical air and dust from the Saharan desert, could occur again and combine with smoke caused by wildfires in Portugal and Iberia. 

    Met Office meteorologist Oli Claydon said: “If it does manifest it may be slightly less vivid although we could see a nice sunset.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A plane flies past the Shard in central London, as the sky takes on an unusual orange colour caused by Storm Ophelia on Mond

    Dust deposits on cars (known as ‘wash out’) are also expected. 

    Forecasts highlight some patches of moderate air pollution in the south today, especially in the southeast this evening and overnight with misty conditions.

    Moderate air pollution bandings mean adults and children with lung problems and adults with heart problems who experience symptoms should consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors.

    Horacio Villalobos - Corbis via Getty Images
    A smouldering hillside in Alvoco das Varzeas, Portugal 

    Earlier in the week Asthma UK revealed the dust from the Sahara had caused coughing and wheezing in 33 per cent of sufferers and tightness in the chest for 31 per cent. It added that one third of people had reported a fully-blown asthma attack.

    The red tinge is expected to have dissipated completely by Thursday afternoon. 

