Red Sun Could Return Today Thanks To Wildfires Smoke Combined With Saharan Dust

The eerie ‘red sun’ that perplexed and alarmed so many of us could be back for an encore on Wednesday.
The phenomenon, caused earlier this week by Hurricane Ophelia dragging tropical air and dust from the Saharan desert, could occur again and combine with smoke caused by wildfires in Portugal and Iberia.
Met Office meteorologist Oli Claydon said: “If it does manifest it may be slightly less vivid although we could see a nice sunset.”
Dust deposits on cars (known as ‘wash out’) are also expected.
Forecasts highlight some patches of moderate air pollution in the south today, especially in the southeast this evening and overnight with misty conditions.
Moderate air pollution bandings mean adults and children with lung problems and adults with heart problems who experience symptoms should consider reducing strenuous physical activity, particularly outdoors.
Earlier in the week Asthma UK revealed the dust from the Sahara had caused coughing and wheezing in 33 per cent of sufferers and tightness in the chest for 31 per cent. It added that one third of people had reported a fully-blown asthma attack.
The red tinge is expected to have dissipated completely by Thursday afternoon.