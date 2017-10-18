Red Sun Could Return Today Thanks To Wildfires Smoke Combined With Saharan Dust

The eerie ‘red sun’ that perplexed and alarmed so many of us could be back for an encore on Wednesday.

The phenomenon, caused earlier this week by Hurricane Ophelia dragging tropical air and dust from the Saharan desert, could occur again and combine with smoke caused by wildfires in Portugal and Iberia.

Met Office meteorologist Oli Claydon said: “If it does manifest it may be slightly less vivid although we could see a nice sunset.”