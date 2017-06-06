Baywatch-Inspired Swimwear Is Red Hot This Summer: Here's 11 Of The Best Swimsuits

Baywatch is back and so too are red hot swimsuits.

With the hugely popular remake of 80’s classic Baywatch hitting cinemas last month in the UK, the scarlet-hued swimsuit is experiencing something of a rebirth in 2017.

Lyst has reported a 97% increase in searches for ‘red swimsuit’ over the last six months, while on eBay one red swimsuit has been sold every 30 minutes over the past week and searches for one piece bathing suits are up 143% year-on-year on Pinterest.

From hip grazing styles to low scoop backs, it’s sure to be the swimwear staple of the summer.

Peruse our edit of the top 11 red swimsuits out there that give this classic style a modern update: