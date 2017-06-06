All Sections
    Baywatch-Inspired Swimwear Is Red Hot This Summer: Here's 11 Of The Best Swimsuits

    It's all about high-cut heroes this summer ❤️

    Baywatch is back and so too are red hot swimsuits. 

    With the hugely popular remake of 80’s classic Baywatch hitting cinemas last month in the UK, the scarlet-hued swimsuit is experiencing something of a rebirth in 2017. 

    Lyst has reported a 97% increase in searches for ‘red swimsuit’ over the last six months, while on eBay one red swimsuit has been sold every 30 minutes over the past week and searches for one piece bathing suits are up 143% year-on-year on Pinterest.

    From hip grazing styles to low scoop backs, it’s sure to be the swimwear staple of the summer. 

    Peruse our edit of the top 11 red swimsuits out there that give this classic style a modern update: 

    • Red High Leg Swimsuit
      Missguided
      £18 from Missguided.
    • Baywatch Swimsuit
      Zara
      £19.99 from Zara.
    • Palm Springs Scalloped Swimsuit
      Marysia
      £285 from Net-A-Porter.
    • Zip Up Halterneck Swimsuit
      Matalan
      £16 from Matalan.
    • Tuscany Scoop Back Swimsuit
      Boohoo
      £10 from Boohoo.
    • Miami Scoop Back Strappy Swimsuit
      Boohoo
      £20 from Boohoo.
    • Red Lace Up Plunge Swimsuit
      New Look
      £24.99 from New Look.
    • Red Lattice Side Plunge Swimsuit
      New Look
      £19.99 from New Look.
    • Fuller Bust Swimsuit by Wolf & Whistle
      Topshop
      £32 from Topshop.
    • Maternity Twist Knot Front Swimsuit
      ASOS
      £25 from ASOS.
    • ASOS Square Neck Strap Back Swimsuit
      ASOS
      £20 from ASOS.

